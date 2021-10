Most teens are social beings. We’ve known this for decades. It’s a part of our nature as humans. The social unit is very important for us. It’s used to be essential for our physical safety and ability to thrive. When we were more of a tribal species, we knew each person in our tribe, because our tribes were only about 35-50 members. This made it easy to know everything about each other and led to a shared workload and the ability to look out for each other.