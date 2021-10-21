Mitchell Kregg Athey, 1962-2021

Mitchell Kregg Athey, 59, of Lucketts, VA passed away on October 8, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Leesburg, VA on October 1, 1962 to James C. Athey and JoAnn D. Kerrigan Athey.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years Debra Jenkins Athey, two sons Ryan Athey of Haymarket VA and Jacob Athey of Colorado, and stepson Nyles Jenkins of the residence. He is also survived by his mother JoAnn D. Kerrigan Athey of Lucketts VA, brother Mark Athey(Jackie) of Lucketts VA, and sister Michele Coates (Danny) of Lovettsville VA. He is predeceased by his father James C. Athey and brother Michael Athey.

Mitchell was a perfectionist and that was reflected in his excavating business. Many people commented on and paused to watch his skill at making the heavy equipment do the intended work with ease. In years past, Mitchell enjoyed traveling with his parents to different locations to help build Kingdom Halls. Mitch was known as the “candyman” to some. He loved to eat it and got joy from sharing it with others, especially the kids.

Graveside services will be held on October 21, 2021 at Furnace Mountain Cemetery at 1 pm for family and friends.