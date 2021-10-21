School District Loses State Revenue Due to Enrollment Drop
Loudoun County Public Schools expects to see a $7 million drop in state funding during fiscal year 2022 because of decreased enrollment and community factors, but Chief Financial Officer Susan Willoughby said that funds are still “healthy.”
While it is still only the first quarter, and economic recovery as the county emerges from the pandemic-impacted balance sheets with uncertainty, Willoughby said that this year’s $1.5 billion budget is in a much better position than it was in at the same time last year, speaking during a first quarter review with the Finance and Operations Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
This year’s enrollment of 81,318 students at the start of the school year represents a 7% drop from the original projected enrollment for the year, meaning less money will be coming in from Richmond. The district, which is the third largest in the state, would have received about $440 million from the state this year had it met its projected enrollment. Losses from state revenue this fiscal year are offset by “hold harmless” funding, which limits the extent to which the state may reduce funding to a school district based on an enrollment drop. The bulk of school funding—about $1billion—comes from the county.
The operational budget review also indicates a loss of about $150,000 in revenue from community sources, such as parking fees and athletics fees.
The district is eyeing sales tax and lottery proceeds—which so far this year have exceeded state projections—to help offset the losses.
Willoughby said that the district will be watching closely in December when Gov. Ralph Northam releases his budget proposal to see if the state will offer any additional relief funds for school districts.
As of this quarter, the budget still appears tight, as the leftover funds total just $1.2 million, representing 0.08% of the budget. Willoughby said that margin is likely the smallest the district has ever experienced. In years prior, the district has aimed for greater surplus, usually about $10 million. Willoughby said that given how the budget can fluctuate in scenarios such as a pandemic, it makes more sense to consider the excess margin as a percentage of the budget.
The quarterly review will be presented to the full board during its meeting on Oct. 28.
“a 7% drop from the original projected enrollment”
Years ago, I calculated that 13% of Loudoun’s students were either private or home schooled. With LCPS losing enrollment for the past couple of years, the number of Loudoun students that do not attend LCPS has got to be around 25% and rising. This is significant because LCPS no longer has a stranglehold on students, parents, and education in Loudoun County. In fact, given LCPS’s dreadful reputation, I will predict that in another decade LCPS will be a shadow of its former self and the majority of students will be either in private or home schooled. Power to the parents!!!
This is a sobering warning that LCPS needs to tighten its belt. I didn’t like the generous bonuses that were handed out to administrators earlier this year like candy. With all due respect, LCPS administrators already are paid handsomely. (Most people in this country don’t earn such high salaries.) I don’t begrudge them; they worked hard to get where they are. But enough with the bonuses. Also, I urge LCPS to find out more about the so-called “missing” students that have dropped off the radar. Where are they? As Chair Randall said this week, it’s too simplistic to conclude they’re being home-schooled or in private/parochial schools. Let’s have a thorough search for these children!
Can the LCPS CFO be more specific on how much is expected from sales taxes due to be returned to Loudoun? What most people are not aware of (primarily because our politicians have refused to fight the composite index) is that Richmond TAKES hundreds of millions from what Loudoun and Fairfax should get back from sales tax proceeds to support schools every year. Perhaps because they don’t want to tread on our legislative representatives for failing to get fair treatment in Richmond! Now for the truly empathetic among us keep in mind that even if southern Virginia really needed our tax funds they don’t even tax themselves at the same rate we do meaning that they are happy accepting our money cause they deem we don’t need it. Not fair play in my book!
🙂
Let’s start by taking back the fat stacks of bonus money paid to the incompetent superintendent and his cabal for sitting home, while teachers and front line staff received childish “challenge coins.”
Imagine if a company offered an absolutely essential service, charged nothing directly for its use, but still couldn’t attract customers.
This is LCPS.
Except that with this county’s school system, there are no shareholders or even a competent board to hold management responsible for their ongoing failures. So we the taxpayers are forced to continue funding this disaster at ever higher levels each year.
I cannot wait for the school apologists to explain how these lower enrollment numbers mean that LCPS is doing a great job.
The children of Loudoun deserve a better school system. The taxpayers of Loudoun deserve better value for their money. It’s time for a complete and total change at “Education” Court.
Since the schools were not open a large portion of the year, bu drivers were not need and not as many custodians were needed, this should not matter and the LCOS should have large amount of money in surplus. Which should result in LCPS needed less money from the taxpayers. Not to mention all the COVID money that came from the Federal Government.