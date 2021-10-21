Sheriff’s Office Issues Public Alert in Search for Wanted Suspect
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching in the area of Bull Run Post Office Road and Holly Spring Lane near the Fairfax County line after a wanted suspect fled from deputies in a Black Audi with temporary tags.
According to an alert issued just after 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Terry L. Settles, 48, was last seen on foot in that area and was believed to be armed. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and red suspenders. The vehicle had not been located at that time.
Settles allegedly fled from deputies in a vehicle when they were attempting to serve warrants from neighboring jurisdictions.
Anyone with information about Settles is asked to immediately contact the Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911.