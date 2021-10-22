Ashburn Woman Charged with Defrauding PTO

The former treasurer of the Parent Teacher Student Organization at Rock Ridge High School has been charged with embezzlement of more than $21,000 of the organization’s fees according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sophia E. Brown, 39, of Ashburn, is charged with embezzlement, money laundering, and credit card fraud.

She was arrested Oct. 14 released on a $5,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Financial Crimes Unit began the investigation in August 2020, after receiving a tip.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Loudoun County District Court.