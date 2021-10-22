Board Members Were Informed Day of Alleged Stone Bridge Assault
An email sent from Superintendent Scott Ziegler to the full School Board on May 28 shows that Ziegler informed the board about the alleged rape of a Stone Bridge High School student on the day of the incident.
The administration came under fire last week when it was revealed that the assailant from the May 28 incident was transferred to Broad Run High School, where he allegedly assaulted a second student on Oct. 7.
A statement accompanying the email, whichLoudoun Nowobtained through a FOIA request, maintains that School Board members were told in May that they would not be updated on the investigation, which was taken over by the Sheriff’s Office.
Ziegler’s email to the board, which was labeled as confidential, was sent shortly after 4 p.m. on the day of the assault.It did not include any student names or identifying information.
“This afternoon a female student alleged that a male student sexually assaulted her in the restroom,” the email said. Ziegler also referenced the victim’s father response to the alleged assault, which escalated to deputies responding to the school.
The father of the victim toldLoudoun Nowthat he grew frustrated not getting any answers from the school resource officer, a deputy assigned to the school campus, and Principal Timothy Flynn about what had happened to his daughter.
Parents in the district have pressed for answers from Ziegler and the board about their handling of the incident.
Dozens of parents delivered public comment during the Oct. 12 board meeting, alleging that Ziegler and the board lied and protected a rapist. Parents accused Ziegler of knowingly endangering other students by allowing the assailant to attend Broad Run High School this school year.
A month after the initial incident in May, Ziegler said during the June 22 School Board meeting that there had been no assaults in restrooms. His statement came during a discussion about then-proposed Policy 8040, which protects the rights of transgender and gender expansive students. The district was required by state law to implement such a policy by the start of the 2021-2022 school year, or bear the liability if any incidents occurred. The policy, adopted on Aug.10, permits students to use the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity. Ziegler addressed the media last week, and said that he misinterpreted a question from board member Beth Barts (Leesburg), when he said there hadn’t been assaults in bathrooms, thinking that she was only asking about assaults involving transgender students.
“I regret that my comments were misleading and I apologize for the distress that error caused families. I should have asked Board Member Barts clarifying questions to get to the root of her question, rather than assuming what she meant. I will do better in the future,” Ziegler said.
“The School Board had not been provided any specific information regarding this matter from LCPS prior to the June 22, 2021 meeting or at any point thereafter until recent news reports were published.”
Criminal investigations that occur in Loudoun schools are handled by either the Sherriff’s Office or the Leesburg Police Department. The district does not conduct its own investigation until law enforcement agencies conclude theirs.
5 thoughts on “Board Members Were Informed Day of Alleged Stone Bridge Assault”
This is called a cover-up.
There is no other way to describe it.
Each and every SB member must go. As well as Ziegler and his directs. And anyone else in LCPS who has had their hands in this disgusting mess.
Setting aside questions of academics and politics, this goes straight to the health and safety of children. These people have failed to protect innocent children from a sexual predator. They have lied about their knowledge of the first incident. And they have publicly shamed the distraught parent of the first victim.
And why was it that CA Buta Biberaj chose to personally and aggressively prosecute this father?
Loudoun is rotting from the top down.
Mr. Ziegler lied multiple times and continues to obfuscate and dissemble to avoid his culpability in this horrific event. He and the rest of the board should resign. There can be no reason to trust the board and administrator when it comes to the physical safety of children in the public schools.
Oh, I get it. Some sexual assaults are different than other sexual assaults. Thus the confusion…
Ziegler knew. The SB knew. And they all pretended they didn’t. Until they got caught. If these people will lie to protect a sexual predator stalking young girls in school, they’ll lie about anything.
I have a C note that says the Board of Supervisors knew as well. To Wit; Phyllis’s press release (which nobody asked for) last week denying the BoS knew nothing at all about any of this. She was aiming to get out ahead of it. They all knew.
At a minimum. Ziegler needs to be fired. After which, the SB needs to do some soul searching and resign for the good of the county.
Thank you Loudoun Now for running this important story. Dr. Ziegler’s May 28 email clearly shows there was no dastardly coverup of an alleged sexual assault on LCPS property. Unfortunately, some folks continue to misstate what occurred at the June 22 school-board meeting. Dr. Ziegler’s denial of a Trans perpetrator rings true to this day. If the Stone Bridge alleged perpetrator turns out to be Trans, I’ll eat my words. But I’ll never believe Mr. Beatty, Mr. Morse, Ms. King, Ms. Sheridan etc. actively conspired to cover up a serious felony. The unfortunate attempts to sully the good name of Dr. Ziegler, LCSB & the Trans community have failed, IMHO. I say “Justice 4 the Alleged Victims.”
Ziegler needs to resign NOW, or he will become the target of another recall effort. This is the best that LCPS could do when it had to replace Dr. Williams? Does anyone really believe that after a (supposedly) nationwide search for a suitable replacement that…lo and behold!…the best candidate was sitting right there in the same building under their noses all this time?
The fact is that NO ONE wanted this job because of the deep hole that this progressive school board dug for the school system with their obfuscation of their attempts to indoctrinate your children with dangerous and divisive polices like CRT (which they keep saying they aren’t using, but all they did was drop the title ‘CRT’ in another attempt at word-smithing) and the transgender policy, which we now see has protected a sex offender with multiple charges at two separate schools.
Maybe if the School Board actually listened to parents’ concerns instead of trying to get the FBI to investigate them as ‘domestic terrorists’ for voicing their First Amendment rights this county wouldn’t be in this predicament. Elections do have consequences, and if more Loudouners get involved then hopefully the progressives won’t be around after the next one.