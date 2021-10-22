Dulles Customs Agents Seize $1M in Counterfeit Designer Items

Two women arriving from Qatar with 21 checked suitcases are accused of being involved in a large-scale counterfeiting operation.

According to U.S. Customs and Board Patrol, the travelers arrived Aug. 8. During the inspection, agents were surprised to find 806 items packed in the suitcases.

The items included fake designer brand jewelry, watches, clothes, shoes, sunglasses and handbags, under the brand names Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, Hermes, Prada, and Versace, among others. Even the 21 suitcases that the fake goods were packed into were counterfeit.

If authentic, the merchandise would have had a combined manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,065,779, according to the agency.

CBP officers inventoried the items and submitted documentation to CBP’sConsumer Products and Mass Merchandising, and the Apparel, Footwear, and Textile Centers of Excellence and Expertise.Trade experts worked with trademark holders and by Sept. 27 determined that all 806 pieces were counterfeit. CBP officers completed the seizure Sept. 29.

“This might be one of the most uniquely large counterfeit goods seizures that Customs and Border Protection officers have seen in regular passenger baggage,”statedJohn Jurgutis, acting area port director for the Area Port of Washington, DC. “We know that the illicit trade in counterfeit consumer goods steals revenue from American businesses, threatens consumers with potentially unsafe products, and funds transnational criminal organizations, and CBP officers will continue to strike back at this illicit enterprise while protecting American consumers.”

During fiscal year 2020, CBP reported 26,503 counterfeit goods seizures worth an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of over $1.3 billion, if the goods were authentic. That comes out to about $3.6 million in counterfeit goods seizures every day.