Letter: Christina DeRosa, Leesburg

Editor: In 2020, Democrats took control of the Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate while already holding the office of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General.

Gaining control of the entire state-level government led the Democrats to become drunk on power and push a radical progressive agenda on the people of Virginia. Without checks and balances in place, Virginia Democrats passed legislation that eroded election protections such as permitting voters to register on election day and implementing “no-excuse” absentee ballots, passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which the State Corporation Committee estimates will increase electricity costs by $800 for an average household, legalized marijuana, and enacted Social Emotional Learning requirements in schools that many argue are in line with education moving toward indoctrination.

Moreover, since the Democrats have been in power, our state is experiencing a homicide rate at a 20-year high.

These are all negative developments for many Virginians. It’s now imperative that we restore checks and balances to the state government and stop this apparent effort to become the “California of the East.” We have a chance to do that this November by electing a Republican to statewide office – Glenn Youngkin for Governor, Winsome Sears for Lt. Governor, and Jason Miyares for Attorney General. Let’s restore some moderation in Richmond this November and right this ship before it sinks.

Christina DeRosa, Leesburg