Letter: John Dalby, Leesburg

Editor: As a Leesburg resident, my family and I have watched the slow motion destruction

to our community brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Loudoun County

schools, families and businesses have suffered tremendous personal and financial

losses over the past year and a half. Recent vaccine developmentshave certainly

helped, but our community still has a long way to go.

That is why we are so fortunate to have people like our delegate, Wendy Gooditis,

fighting to help Loudoun County recover from the pandemic. She funded grants for our

small business owners struggling because of the pandemic, and provided $25 million in

rent and mortgage relief to help struggling families. And she supports measures that

keep our community safe, like requiring masks in schools to protect our children,

teachers and families. She is helping our families make it through and recover safely.



While differences in opinion are only natural in times like these, my family and I are very

concerned about Wendy’s opponent, Nick Clemente, who opposes mask and vaccinemandates.

Not only is he putting our children and other vulnerable populations at risk, he is also

advocating to slow down our recovery by prolonging the spread of the Delta variant. He

even opposes requiring masks inside public schools. With outbreaks across the country

shutting down schools and sending children and teachers to ICUs this creates a terrible

risk for our community.



I firmly believe there is light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. But we are not out of

the tunnel yet. Now is the time for steady leadership, and I am confident that Delegate

Gooditis is the candidate who can provide that for us.

John Dalby,Leesburg