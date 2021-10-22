Letter: Mark Mann, Sterling

Editor: Ocean’s Eleven was an iconic heist film about the con of the century. The booty was $150 million. That’ll buy 70 multi-million-dollar luxury estates, each with a couple of new Land Rovers parked in the driveway. The $5.3 trillion COVID stimulus dollars that the Washington overseers have exacted from us over the past two years would fund 35,333 Ocean Eleven heists. Those big numbers are still difficult to comprehend. Let’s look at it another way.

Last year, 30 million U.S. households paid taxes and about 100 million households paid nothing. For those footing the bill for the new American welfare state, their household paid a whopping $176,700. Add to that their regular federal, state, and local taxes.

Washington power brokers now want another $3.5 trillion in 2022. Let’s run the math. Assuming we still see “help wanted” signs everywhere, and unloaded cargo ships off our coasts, those paying households will see a 2022 bill for $117,000 plus all the regular stuff.

The 30 million who paid taxes last year have already been scammed for nearly $200,000. Imagine them taking another hundred grand. That’s almost $300,000. That would clean out most folks. Just like Oceans Eleven, Americans were cleaned out in broad daylight. They didn’t know what hit them. We’ll all be in big trouble when we actually realize what happened.

We are the only cops working this crime. Should Congress be able to do this and just walk away? It’s time to tell our “representatives” that they’ve been busted. Say “NO” to their ongoing spending spree.

Mark Mann, Sterling