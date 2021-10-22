Loudoun to Offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna COVID-19 Boosters

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 23, Loudoun County will offer booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, including mix-and-match boosters of different vaccines.

The Virginia Department of Health authorizedlocal health districts to begin administering booster doses those vaccines asrecommendedby the Centers for Disease Control andauthorizedby the Food and Drug Administration.

With that decision, there are now booster recommendations for all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States. With the mix-and-match approach, people who received one type of vaccine may get a different vaccine for their booster. But not everyone is recommended to receive a booster shot.

Among people who have received their two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, the Virginia Department of Health has authorized booster shots for people who are 65 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities who have underlying medical conditions, or who are increased risk for COVID-19 because of occupational or institutional settings such as health care workers. People seeking a vaccine booster are not required to offer any proof of risk.

Meanwhile, anyone who has had the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine may get a booster shot at least two months after their initial vaccination.

You can find the date you completed the initial series on your vaccination card. If you received that dose in Virginia and have misplaced the card, you can find the date by searching for your vaccine record online. If you need assistance over the phone, call 877-VAX-IN-VA, 877-829-4682. Assistance is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loudoun County offers booster doses at the Dulles Town Center clinic by appointment only.

“Boosters doses will provide added protection to recommended groups who are fully vaccinated, but it remains critical that unvaccinated people also get their first doses as soon as possible,” said Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “Loudoun County continues to have substantial transmission of the virus in our community, which can be slowed by getting even more people vaccinated.”

According to the Health Department, more than 543,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Loudoun County, and more than 263,000 are fully vaccinated. More than 14,000 Pfizer booster and third doses have been provided so far.

So far, no COVID-19 vaccines are authorized for children under 12 years old. As the push to get the pandemic under control continues, the Loudoun County Health Department is anticipating approval of the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5–11 years old, expected by early November.

To make an appointment online for a COVID-19 vaccine at the county’s Dulles Town Center site, go to loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine. Anyone without internet access or who needs assistance making an appointment can call the county information line at 703-737-8300 weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But the county site is not the only option—COVID-19 vaccines remain widely available in the community from many providers, such as medical offices and pharmacies including. Those locations also let residents get their annual flu shot on the same trip. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 vaccine can call the Health Department’s information line at 703-737-8300, or send an email to health@loudoun.gov.