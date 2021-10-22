Northam Appoints 2 to State Boards

Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed two Loudouners to state boards.

South Riding resident Michelle Painter Lama, who works as T-Mobile principal corporate counsel, has been appointed to the 9-1-1 Services Board. The board oversees the statewide 9-1-1 plan for wireless communications, internet communications and other emerging technologies

Bo Machayo, regional director in the Office of Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), was appointed to the Office of New Americans Advisory Board. The board advises the governor, his cabinet, and the General Assembly on strategies to improve state policies and programs to support the economic, linguistic, and civic integration of new Americans throughout the commonwealth according to the state. Machayo previously served as chief of staff under County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).