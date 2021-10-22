Sheriff’s Office Charges Fleeing Suspect with Attempted Murder

A Loudoun man has been charged with attempted aggravated murder after he pointed a firearm at a Sheriff’s Office deputy and later a construction worker as he fled efforts to serve warrants on him Thursday.

According to the report, deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants from several jurisdictions on the suspect yesterday afternoon. The suspect, Terry L. Settles, 48, was seen getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle in the area of McBryde Terrace in South Riding. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Loudoun County Parkway near Center Street when the driver turned back into the neighborhood of McBryde Terrace.

Settles then pushed the driver out of the vehicle and got into the driver’s seat. When a deputy tried to apprehend Settles, the suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed it directly at the deputy. As the deputy was attempting to take cover, the suspect closed the door on the deputy and backed into an Sheriff’s Office vehicle leading to a pursuit into Fairfax County. Law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle. There were no serious injuries reported to any of the deputies, according to the report.

The Sheriff’s Office began coordinating with the Fairfax County Police Department in a search for the suspect vehicle and later received information the suspect was seen on foot after he pulled a firearm on a construction worker in the area of Bull Run Post Office Road and Hollyspring Road.

A perimeter was established and law enforcement personnel from the Fairfax County Police Department, the Prince William County Police Department, the Virginia State Police, the Frederick County, and the U.S. Park Police helicopter assisted in the search.

Settles was found in a wooded area between Bull Run Post Office Road and Braddock Road. He initially refused to come out of the wood line and was armed with a knife, but ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody. Settle’s knife and firearm were recovered at the scene. Settles was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for injuries described as minor and released.

The crashed vehicle he fled in was discovered in a nearby wooded area.

Settles was charged with attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of assault on law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, hit and run, two counts of resisting arrest, eluding, brandishing, and driving on a revoked license. He was also served on warrants out of Fairfax County, Prince William County, and Frederick County.

Settles was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.