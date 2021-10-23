Letter: Brenda Bengtson, Hamilton

Editor: I’m grateful to those in the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate who made voting more accessible to Virginians during the pandemic. House District 33 can look forward to a great addition to their number with Paul Siker.

Paul Siker listens, believes in good governance, communicates positively and effectively, believes in citizen participation, shows up to forums, respects property rights, and follows the rule of law. Even longtime Republicans recognize how radical the current District 33 delegate is. Many of them support Paul Siker.

Nearly eight years ago, Dave LaRock ran a divisive primary campaign against Joe May. From the beginning, LaRock chose to make constituent services non-existent by creating anunwelcoming “home” office; to post derisive comments on social media about those seekinghelp; to turn his Facebook page into a place of rage, blocking posts that challenged hisassumptions; to hide from tough questions by avoiding debates/forums; to denigrate publiceducation; to destroy private property; to use belief systems as a cudgel; to spreaddisinformation about Covid-19; to make conspiracy theories a centerpiece of his campaign; and to express disdain for democratic norms.

In other words, LaRock chose to cancel constituents and real representation for nearly eight years. Deeming many of us unimportant or unworthy, he canceled opportunities for service. He canceled voices of those who responded in disagreement. He canceled women leaders,especially those of color, by altering photos with unflattering and stereotypical posts on social media. He cancelled civility by bullying constituents, based on belief systems, diversity, or equity issues. He tried to cancel citizen participation, voting against at least nine of the legislative voting improvements during the pandemic. Those measures passed the House of Delegates by significant margins. Thankfully, Virginia voters used ballot drop boxes and early in-person no-excuse options despite his “no” votes.

Perhaps the most egregious abuse of his office, LaRock chose to support sedition and cancel the votes of local, state, and national citizens by attending the attempted coup on Insurrection Day, Jan. 6, 2021. He tried to cancel 138,372 Loudoun voters, 2,413,568 Virginia voters, and 81,281,502 American voters who legitimately elected President Biden in a free and fair manner. He and other Virginia legislators chose to attend rallies that perpetuated a lie manufactured by the ex-president. He signed a letter to the ex-vice-president to decertify the results of the 2020 election. He ignored the fact that 100 plus law enforcement officers were injured while defending the Capitol. After 60 failed lawsuits/attempts and no evidence of widespread fraud, I have to ask if he wishes to cancel democracy itself by nullifying our votes? His disdain for constituents is evident as is his preference for autocracy, fascism, and theocracy. No thanks.

Please vote for Paul Siker for welcome change, real constituent services, lawful actions, and civil communication.

Brenda Bengtson, Hamilton