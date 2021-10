The chamber of commerce partnered with the Arc of Loudoun to host its 7th annual Superhero 5K and Fun Run on Saturday at Riverside High School.

Over 150 runners participated in the 5K and Fun Run Tot Trot. Attendees participated in games and and face painting. The event is fully inclusive of and accessible to people with disabilities.

For more information on Arc of Loudoun, visit thearcofloudoun.org.

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce partnered with the ARC of Loudoun to host an inclusive costume 5k race and fun run on Saturday at Riverside High School.

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce partnered with the ARC of Loudoun to host an inclusive costume 5k race and fun run on Saturday at Riverside High School.

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce partnered with the ARC of Loudoun to host an inclusive costume 5k race and fun run on Saturday at Riverside High School.

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce partnered with the ARC of Loudoun to host an inclusive costume 5k race and fun run on Saturday at Riverside High School.

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce partnered with the ARC of Loudoun to host an inclusive costume 5k race and fun run on Saturday at Riverside High School.

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce partnered with the ARC of Loudoun to host an inclusive costume 5k race and fun run on Saturday at Riverside High School.

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce partnered with the ARC of Loudoun to host an inclusive costume 5k race and fun run on Saturday at Riverside High School.