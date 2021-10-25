Loudoun Brewing Presents $3.5K to Ovarian Cancer Coalition

Leesburg’s Loudoun Brewing Company on Thursday, Oct. 21 presented a $3,500 check to to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, supporting that group’s work with funds raised at the brewery’s “Kegs for Eggs” event.

On Sept. 25 the brewery invited guests in for a relaxed afternoon of craft beer, a chili cookoff, a silent auction, and raffle, the second annual Kegs for Eggs event. The nonprofit coalition supports ovarian cancer research, survivors and caregivers.

Gretchen Derewicz of the coalition visited Loudoun Brewing Thursday to accept a ceremonial check. In an email to Loudoun Brewing she said event organizer Jen Blocksom has raised more than $7,000 for the coalition this year along through Kegs for Eggs and another event, Franciscans for Ann, in honor of Blocksom’s mother.