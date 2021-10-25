Sterling Candlelight Vigil Remembers Domestic Violence Victim

A woman allegedly killed by her husband with a hammer, after he was released on bond pending another trial for allegedly abducting, strangling and assaulting her, was remembered at a candlelight vigil at the Loudoun Farm Museum in Sterling on Friday, Oct. 22.

Regina Redman-Lollobrigido was remembered by the gathered crowd as a loving mother, daughter, teacher, aspiring educator, and fan of the Grateful Dead and Baltimore Ravens. Her life was cut short a few days shy of her 45th birthday after she was attacked in her home with a hammer, succumbing to her injuries seven days later. Her husband, Peter J. Lollobrigido, has been charged. He was out on $5,000 bond with a GPS ankle monitor after prosecutors in the Loudoun Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney agreed he should be released.

A longtime Loudouner, she graduated from Park View High School in 1995, married in 2000 and in 2005 gave birth to her son Jack. She worked in home inspections for 17 years, going back to school to earn an associate’s degree in business from Northern Virginia Community College and a business degree from Southern New Hampshire University. She went on to work as a substitute teacher at Hovatter Elementary School and was pursuing her bachelor’s degree in education when she was murdered.

She was also remembered as a loyal Dead Head who went to see the Grateful Dead whenever they came through the region and could name every and song and reel of esoteric band trivia, a Ravens fan who loved running in the team’s charity 5Ks and 10Ks with her son, and a non-conformist who always rooted for the little guy. Her family remembers the care she showed them, including moving to North Carolina toward the end of her “Pop-pop’s” life to be with him in his last two years.

Her death also stirred a call to action from organizations like the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter and the Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance. Jonathan Iglesias, from the alliance, said a world free from domestic violence “is absolutely within our grasp.”

“But first, we must acknowledge and understand the issues before us. What we’re doing here tonight , what Regina’s courageous and compassionate family is calling us in to do, to witness, to be a part of, is absolutely critical and necessary to our work in service of safety, healing, liberation, and transformative love,” Iglesias said. “How courageous that Regina’s family is bringing awareness to how she was killed during their time of profound grief. How incredibly courageous that they’re inviting us into the space. This is the work, the painful, uncomfortable, truth-telling work before us: telling Regina’s story, listening to it.”

The Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter and the family of Regina Redman-Lollobrigido hosted a candlelight vigil for her on Friday, Oct. 22. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

