Arc of Loudoun Announces Newest Endeavor

The Arc of Loudoun has acquired the Project Horse Empowerment Center, a program that offers equine-assisted mental health and wellness services for individuals and families.

Project Horse will join an array of programs run by The Arc of Loudoun includingAbility Fitness Center, A Life Like Yours (ALLY) Advocacy Center, Aurora Behavior Clinic, Aurora School, and Open Door Learning Center Preschool. Those programs are run off Arc’s space on the Paxton property in Leesburg. Located in Purcellville, the Project Horse Empowerment Center campus will continue to offer all of its services to clients from its Trillium Farm location.

“Project Horse provides hope and healing to the community through a range of non-riding equine psychotherapy and wellness programs. In connection with its rehabilitated therapy horses, Project Horse helps individuals manage stress and anxiety, heal from trauma, build resilience, and regain hope. We are so proud to add Project Horse to The Arc’s ‘stable’ of offerings,” Arc CEO Lisa Kimball stated.

Taking the reins from Project Horse Founder Darcy Woessner, Joanne Trimmer will lead the program for the Arc of Loudoun. Previously the director of programs, development and community relations at The Ryan Bartel Foundation, Trimmer has been credited with driving the foundation’s growth and strategic development.

“The Arc is absolutely delighted that Joanne is joining our senior staff. She brings deep compassion and a wealth of experience that will ensure the Program’s continued success,” Kimball said.