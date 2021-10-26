Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: Dave LaRock fully embraces a ruinous Republican party that is guilty of the gravest of political sins, which has caused serious and perhaps irreparable harm to these two precious American democratic institutions: a free and robust press as the friend of the people and the almost sacred peaceful transfer of power.

The irresponsibility of a demagogue and those caught up in his blustery and blinding whirlwind, have brought to us to the cliff’s edge, where the reporting of the free, mainstream press and election results are now seen as untrustworthy by default, leaving the country adrift and its capacity to fulfill its purposes imperiled.

We here in our little corner of the country can nobly be part of the solution by voting Mr. LaRock out of office, and Paul Siker in, who is a reasonable, experienced, empathetic, humble, and caring citizen wanting to buttress our institutions, not dismantle them.

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

