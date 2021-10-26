Letter: Madeline Murphy, Aldie

Editor: As a member of the community it is important to me to know that my family, my home, and my community are safe and protected.

Public safety is key for making sure our community can thrive, and that starts with making sure that we have high quality law enforcement to keep us safe. To attract and keep the best law enforcement officials, we need to pay them a living wage. That’s why in Richmond, our Delegate Wendy Gooditis voted to give our state police a pay raise. This will allow us to support our officers and make sure that we’re not losing the best talent to other states.

Wendy’s first priority is keeping our children and families safe. She knows that keeping our state police and sheriff’s departments fully funded allows them to protect our community, and to implement common sense measures like body cameras, and invest in anti-bias training to keep all of our citizens safer.

I support a community that is safe and welcoming for all of us. That means investing resources into making sure our police departments are staffed with high-quality, well-trained officers. I’m proud to be voting to reelect Wendy Gooditis this November.

Madeline Murphy, Aldie