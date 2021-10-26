Teen Convicted in Sexual Assault of Stone Bridge Student

The accused assailant in the rape May 28 sexual assault of a Stone Bridge High School classmate was found guilty on two charges in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on Monday.

The 14-year-old was found guilty of one felony count of forcible sodomy and one felony count of forcible fellatio. The victim, who had been communicating with the boy prior to the incident, met the assailant in a bathroom where the assaults occurred.

The assailant, who was transferred to Broad Run High School after the incident, is also accused of sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom on Oct. 6.

Bill Stanley, the victim’s lawyer, released a statement after the ruling.

“No one should have to endure what this family has endured, and now their focus is completely upon their daughter’s health and safety as she progresses forward with her life,” he said.

He also said that the victim’s family thanks all of those in the community who have demonstrated their love and support over the past few months.

The assailant is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 15 for a hearing in the case for the alleged second assault. They face charges of sexual battery and abduction another student. The family of the victim in the Stone Bridge incident said the assault was “predictable and preventable.”

The school division has come under fire for its handling of the incidents. In a discussion during the June 22 School Board meeting about the then-proposed Policy 8040 concerning the rights of transgender students, Superintendent Scott Ziegler said that there had not been any assaults in restrooms. He later said he misunderstood a question he’d been asked.Ziegler addressed the media last week citing shortcomings in the Title IX reporting process as the reason the assailant was able to assault a second student.

During the June 22 meeting, the Stone Bridge victim’s father was arrested after an altercation with an activist. He was found guilty on Aug. 17 of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He said that he plans to appeal the conviction, and to pursue Title IX actions against the county government and officials.