Leesburg Council Authorizes Wirt Street Building Purchase

An expansion of Town Hall may be a bit easier, with the Town Council signing off Tuesday on the purchase of an adjacent building on Wirt Street.

As part of its consent agenda, the council unanimously approved the purchase of 16 Wirt St. SW, for the price of $375,000. The money will be appropriated from the town’s Unassigned Fund Balance to the capital projects budget to fund the purchase, according to a staff report.

The acquisition is in the nature of “land banking” in anticipation of a future expansion of the town government headquarters. The structure is not currently in use, nor is it occupied, the staff report noted. There are no current plans by the town to either demolish or use the building.

Public records indicate the Wirt Street property is owned by attorney Richard Riemenschneider. The 1,500-square-foot building is on a 2,100-square-foot lot. The property has an assess value of $279,000, according to county records.

A previous Town Council in 2017considered purchasing the property, but ultimately dropped the idea.