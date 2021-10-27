Metal Detectors Going Up at County Buildings

Stopping by the local government center will now be a little less like dropping by to see local public servants and a little more like getting on a commercial plane—and leave the throwing stars at home.

Loudoun County is installing metal detectors and security screening for visitors to three of its buildings over the next few weeks, including the Government Center and Shenandoah Office Building in Leesburg and the Eastern Loudoun Service Center in Sterling.

However, the screening at the county building is promised to be less onerous than at the courthouse or airport. The county has announced it will be touchless, pass-through screening with no need to empty pockets or bags, safe to use with medical devices, and wheelchair accessible.

Supervisors approved the new screening in March alongside a new county ordinance prohibiting firearms inside county buildings. In addition to guns, the county now prohibits other weapons such as knives with blades over three inches, bats and batons, or martial arts weapons such as throwing stars and darts.

The screening equipment will be operated by private, contracted security in uniform. Screening is scheduled to begin this week at the county government center in Leesburg, Nov. 10 at the Eastern Loudoun Service Center on Ridgetop Circle in Sterling, and Nov. 17 at the Shenandoah Building on Heritage Way in Leesburg. Each of those will also involve closing some entrances previously accessible to the public.

More information is at loudoun.gov/firearmsordinance and loudoun.gov/securityscreening.