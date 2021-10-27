Siker Makes Campaign Pitch in Purcellville

Although incumbent 33rd District Delegate Dave LaRock, a fourth-term Republican, did not attend the Oct. 21 candidates’ forum sponsored by the Purcellville Business Association, his Democratic opponent Paul Siker made his pitch to the crowd of business leaders.

The 33-year Loudoun resident, who lives in Waterford, operates a talent acquisition/executive recruitment company.

He told the crowd that he was inspired to run for the 33rdDistrict seat because of the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I spent my adult life being a Republican, until I jumped into this race. I jumped into this race specifically to take out Dave LaRock,” he said. “Dave LaRock was there on January 6. He tried to have Virginia’s electoral votes set aside and on top of all that he’s been extremely outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines. I finally hit a tipping point.”

He said LaRock has sponsored no successful legislation during the past two years of his term and few bills before that. “He is a woefully ineffective legislator. He does not know how to build consensus. He does not bring people together and that’s what I’m trying to do,” Siker said.

The candidate also said he may not fit the description sometimes applied to others in his party.

“I’m running as a Democrat, but as a business owner my whole career I can promise you I’m not a radical, liberal, socialist,” Siker said.

“I believe that my motivations for seeking this office is grounded in the right things. I’m not doing this out of aspiration; I’m doing this out of obligation. I would love the opportunity to represent all of you in Richmond. I would love to be a voice for everyone in our district. We haven’t had that in a long time,” he told the audience.