bkd Bagel Shop Opens, Promptly Sells Out

As a sign of how many local residents have been clamoring for their bagel fix, the highly-anticipated bkd Bagels shop opened this morning—and closed just two and a half hours later.

The closure was due to how quickly the bagels sold out.

The concept is the brainchild of owners Tony and Brittany Davis, and local restaurateurs Nils Schnibbe and Sam Athanas. For the Davises’, making bagels started out as a hobby, and quickly gained a local following.

Along with using high-quality ingredients, the cooking process is just as vital to making the bagels a culinary experience. After making the dough, bkd does a slow, cold rise, so all the dough is refrigerated for at least 12 hours.

“All the stuff I’ve studied when making bagels, cold ferment affects the taste. It just takes a little more time. Then all the bagels are hand rolled,” Tony Davis said in a previous interview.

bkd is located at 105 S. King St. in downtown Leesburg. The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out Friday, but then will move to its regular hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

For more information, check out bkd on Facebook or Instagram, or go to bkdbagels.com.

