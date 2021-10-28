Julia Yost Kretsinger, 1929-2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Julia Yost Kretsinger announce her passing. Julia was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on March 30, 1929 and passed away on October 14, 2021. She was born to the late Charles and Elizabeth Yost of Biglerville, Pennsylvania.

A loving mother and accomplished organist and pianist, Julia enjoyed raising a joyful noise as the Music Director at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church for over 65 years. Employed by the Loudoun County Public Schools since the early 1970s, Julia served in many roles to include choir accompanist, substitute teacher, and finally as a secretary in the Library Media Center until retiring in 2015. She loved to watch cooking channels, old westerns, and game shows that tested her knowledge during her spare time.

Julia rejoins her loving husband of 39 years, the Reverend Michael W. Kretsinger. She also was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Yost and sister, Margaret Shreffler. Julia is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Lee and her husband, Maurice, son, Charlie Kretsinger and his wife, Dianne, and daughter Susan Geary and her husband, Mike. She is also survived by three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

The family gives the Inova Loudoun Hospital doctors, nurses, and everyone else who cared for Julia their greatest and warmest gratitude.

Family and friends are invited to the funeral service celebrating her life on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church 12942 Lutheran Church Road, Lovettsville, Virginia 20180 with interment to follow at Lovettsville Union Cemetery. Flower and memorial donations may be sent to the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church at the address noted above.

Please share online condolences with the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com