On The Ballot: House of Delegates

All 100 seats in Virginia’s House of Delegates are up for election Nov. 2. Seven districts include portions of Loudoun County. Each voter will see one House race on their ballot.

10th District – 32nd District – 33rd District – 34th District – 67th District – 86th District – 87th District

10th District

Wendy Gooditis (D), incumbent

wendygooditis.com

Second-term Del. Wendy Gooditis worked in information technology at Bell Laboratories, public and private schools, and today as a Rrealtor. She also has a background in equestrian sports. Her political work began in 2017 when she was a founding member of the Clarke County chapter of Indivisible, a national network created in reaction to the Trump administration and working to promote progressive ideals. That same year she decided to run for House of Delegates. She lost her brother to suicide in the early days of her first campaign, and would go on to campaign on mental health, suicide prevention, expanding Medicaid and preventing child abuse.

This year, Gooditis has pointed to the Democratic majority’s work in Richmond including bills to address food insecurity, support small farms, raise the minimum wage, create tax credits and funding for building affordable housing, expand broadband access, and provide $25 million in relief for people struggling to afford their rent, mortgage or utility bills. She also highlights the hundreds of millions the state government has poured into fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, including in schools.

With 10th District reaching across Clarke and Frederick counties to I- 81, she has also advocated environmental policies and investment in infrastructure such as improvements to that highway.

Now, she said, she would like to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and helping fund raises for teachers and law enforcement. And she said she can support vaccine and mask mandates for healthcare workers and teachers. She said in the pandemic, Virginia has to stay on track.

“I’ve always been sort of the health and safety guy, and now more than ever, with my opponent being against vaccine and mask mandates of any sort for anyone, including healthcare workers,” Gooditis said.

Nick Clemente (R)

nickclemente.com

Leesburg resident Nick Clemente often points to his own experience seeking an education as a person living with dyslexia when he talks about his campaign.

No stranger to politics, he began working in politics while still in college, and shortly after graduating joined Thompson Advisory Group, serving as government affairs coordinator until 2016. After that, he went into working for developers and builders, working first at Comstock Companies, and since 2018 as the membership director for the Virginia chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors.

Some of his campaign issues in fact reflect actions by the current General Assembly, such as addressing Greenway tolls and increasing funding for mental health and law enforcement. But he has also said more money should be put toward helping students with dyslexia like him.

However, he also has said he would work to lower the gas tax, which the General Assembly raised in 2020. And with the state having rolled back anti-union laws, Clemente has said “right to work” is one of his top issues, including opposing requiring workers to pay union dues.

He has also said he would sponsor a bill for a childcare tax credit available for any working family making below $75,000 a year, similar to a credit offered under the federal American Rescue Plan which makes tax credits available to a single person making up to that amount, and to married couples who earn up to $150,000.

32nd District

David Reid (D), incumbent

delegatedavidreid.com

When second-term Del. David Reid was young, he lived in a children’s home in Richmond for six years before being adopted by foster parents in Oklahoma. He would go on to be the first in his family to graduate college, along with serving 23 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve before retiring with the rank of commander in 2011. He hearkens to that story of pluck and hard work when he talks about his political priorities.

His campaign trumpets the work to help fund the Children’s Science Center planned at Kincora, expand access to Medicaid to an estimated half-million Virginians, set carbon emissions goals for the state, and expand access to voting.

Now, he said, the state must address shortages of professionals like teachers, nurses, cybersecurity professionals and people work in trades. He pointed to the Virginia G3 Tuition Assistance for Community College program, which helps people pay for certain certifications in degrees in high-demand fields including early childhood education, healthcare, information technology, public safety and skilled trades. The state should now build on that to also recruit workers from other states, he said, with incentives to live and work in Virginia.

He also campaigns on college affordability, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels and increasing green energy usage, reducing gun violence, investing in transportation infrasctructure and working toward getting more of the money Loudoun sends to Richmond brought back to the county.

Scott Pio (R)

scottpio.com

Software engineer Scott Pio first attracted attention as an ardent supporter of then-President Donald Trump, organizing the “Trump Train,” a convoy of vehicles that would drive up and down in front of Trump National Golf Club in Sterling as an answer to the protestors who would regularly gather outside.

He raised his daughter as a single dad, going on to marry his current wife. His family attends Reston Bible Church, and he is also involved at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly. And he has said he is running because of his daughters, citing the controversies surrounding the county School Board.

His campaign takes up some of the Trump administration’s themes and grievances, including calling for heavy fines for de-platforming political figures on social media—something that happened to Trump himself after spurring on the Jan. 6, 2020, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Where some campaigns speak in vague values, Pio’s campaign website lays out a long list of specific priorities. Among those are removing the car tax completely, banning toll roads altogether, outlawing speed cameras, tuition tax credits meant to allow families to send their children wherever they please for school, and removing the state income tax entirely in favor of taxing only purchases, a regressive taxing scheme.

He also echoes conservative media’s accusations about Critical Race Theory in schools and election integrity, and calls for Virginia to pass a law allowing recall of elected officials—currently Virginia has a court-driven process to remove officials, but no process for a recall by voters.

33rd District

Dave LaRock (R), incumbent

votelarock.us

Republican District 33 incumbent Dave LaRock is serving in his seventh year in the Virginia statehouse. A Hamilton-based general contractor, LaRock serves on the Communications, Technology and Innovation, and the Counties, Cities and Towns committees.

He said that the high cost of living is caused by a mixture of bad policies at the state and federal level, and that significant reforms are needed. He said policies are the cause of record-breaking inflation, higher taxes, and regulation that are driving up the cost of goods and services.

“The housing challenges are a real concern with demand outpacing supply, but from what I hear from constituents, the Loudoun County School Board is doing a great job reducing demand and increasing supply of housing in Loudoun, as many Loudoun constituents are moving out, and fewer people want to move in,” he said.

He said his role as the only Republican member of the House of Delegates gives him the unique opportunity to represent the needs of the region. The Democrat majority in the house has stood in his way.

“I’ve introduced significant transportation legislation, for instance, to help the rapidly growing ‘NoVa outer-jurisdiction’ localities of Loudon and Prince William get their fair share of state funding and reduce costs for their projects —Democrats killed these bills but when Republicans take back the house, I hope to bring these back so we can fix more of our roads sooner.” he said.

His vision for taxation is largely in-step with other Virginia Republican candidates. He would like to reduce the gas and grocery taxes, and energy taxes that he believes are disproportionately hurting middle- and lower- income Virginians.

“Virginia’s total revenue in the fiscal year that just ended rose more than 80% over four years prior, and the latest report that we have something around a $2.6 billion surplus. A significant portion of this extraordinary tax increase must be returned to the families and businesses of the Commonwealth many of which have been struggling over the past two years,” he said.

Paul Siker (D)

paulsiker.com

Paul Siker, a small business owner and a Loudouner of three decades, hopes to apply his background in business management and workforce planning to legislation in Richmond. He bills himself as a fiscal conservative and believes his background as a businessman will enable him to find common ground in the General Assembly.

“I have a wealth of expertise in negotiating complex transactions that demand collaboration and consensus building skills. Our politics are highly polarized right now, and I believe that I can help tone down the rhetoric so that we can deliver results to every day issues confronting Virginians,” Siker said.

While he said he’d like to see the minimum wage align more closely with the high cost of living in Loudoun, he said that the job market might force a correction organically.

“I think that market forces are naturally driving wages upward as the demand for talent continues to outstrip the available supply of workers in the marketplace. … With Baby-Boomers formally exiting the workforce, I think we will face a prolonged period where there are more jobs than workers.”

He would like to develop workforce development programs that produce capable workers to fill high quality jobs. As for infrastructure, he said the state house needs to stay on top of necessary transportation infrastructure, fully fund the district’s schools, and work to provide broadband internet access for the area.

“I am entirely committed to representing all constituents in District 33. This means that I will lend everyone an open ear and an open mind. Beyond this, I will host regular town hall sessions where I can directly listen to constituents so that I can truly be their voice in Richmond,” he said.

34th District

Kathleen Murphy (D), incumbent

murphyfordelegate.com

Kathleen Murphy, formerly the President of Johnson Murphy & Associates, a strategic legislative consulting firm, is serving in her sixth year in the Virginia statehouse. She is a former advisor in the U.S. Department of Commerce.

She touts her work against gun violence as one of her most prominent focuses in the General Assembly. She is the founder of the House Gun Violence Prevention Caucus. She serves on the Military and Veterans and the Environment and Renewable Energy committees.

Her priorities for the next term include working to provide financial assistance for childcare, affordable housing and fully funding schools.

Gary Pan (R)

panforvirginia.com

Gary Pan, of Great Falls, is facing off against incumbent Kathleen Murphy. Pan is the owner of multiple IT consultant companies and has served on the Northern Virginia Technology Council for 19 years. He is currently the president and CEO of Panacea Consulting, Inc.

Pan said he will be an “independent leader in Richmond.” He lists his priorities as rebuilding a healthy economy, getting people back to work, and students back to school.

67th District

Karrie Delaney (D), incumbent

karriedelaney.com

Four years ago, Karrie Delaney unseated four-term Republican incumbent Jim LeMunyon in an election year that saw Democrats gain 12 seats in the General Assembly, and beat out several long-time incumbents along the way.

She is hoping to beat out her own challenger, Bob Frizelle, next week, two years removed from being unopposed in her first re-election campaign.

Among her accomplishments she points on her website to police and criminal justice reform measures, some of which she patroned in the House, along with a focus on environmental issues and creating green jobs. She cites her top priority as growing the economy by supporting innovative economic development to create well-paying local jobs.

Robert Frizzelle (R)

bob4delegate.com

Throughout the course of Bob Frizelle’s career in the aerospace industry, his daily mission has been to work in teams to come up with the best solutions for complex problems. It’s a similar challenge that he expects in Richmond if elected to represent the 67th District.

Frizelle said those problem-solving skills may come in especially useful in the General Assembly, not to mention his ability to work with individuals to build consensus, something that can be often fleeting in the political world.

“I know what disagreements are like and I know how to navigate them well,” he said. “I’m not going to be far right or far left player; I’m going to be a moderator.”

The two problems that Frizelle has his sights set on are crime and schools. Frizelle said recent legislative action by the General Assembly and calls by some to “defund the police”, are having an adverse effect on crime. The purpose of some of those laws, Frizelle said, seemed to be to lessen the interactions between the public and the police. He wants police to be out on the streets catching criminals, not sitting in squad cars, he said. And Frizelle said that the millions of dollars spent on body-worn cameras for police need to be put to good use and can be an effective tool in ensuring that police officers treat people of all skin colors and backgrounds justly.

Frizelle also has his eyes set on the educational system and would like to review the public school system’s diversity, equality and inclusion curriculum.

“I believe it’s doing something that maybe parents don’t want,” he said.

86th District

Irene Shin (D)

ireneforva.com

If Irene Shin pulls off a win on Tuesday, it won’t be her first victory this year, nor perhaps her most surprising.

Shin defeated two-term incumbent Del. Ibraheem Samirah in June’s Democratic primary to earn her party’s nomination. The first-time political candidate, a nonprofit organizer by profession, ran on a progressive agenda, and earned support from some within the party who had previously been ardent supporters of her opponent.

Her platform includes wide-ranging issues from fighting for affordable healthcare and women’s rights, to better representation and advocacy for underrepresented communities, like Asian American and Pacific Islanders and LGBTQ+ rights.

Julie Perry (R)

julieforhouse.com

High school teacher Julie Perry is hoping to bring her perspective as a working educator to Richmond.

Her platform includes positions she describes as “near and dear” to her heart—improving the educational system; public safety; restoring faith in elections; fiscal accountability; and preserving Virginians right to work.

On education, Perry cites in her campaign postings the trauma she saw students experience when schools closed down and switching to online learning. Even more frustrating for the educator, she saw cries for help go unanswered at the administrative level.

Perry also often cites her upbringing in a military family as helping her to learn the value of “finding a place you call home,” which she and her husband have done the last four years in Herndon.

87th District

Suhas Subramanyam (D), incumbent

suhasforvirginia.com

The child of immigrants, Del. Suhas Subramanyam was attending Tulane University in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina devastated the city. There he helped organize volunteers to assist the recovery effort. Since college he has spent much of his life involved in politics, working on Capitol Hill as a health care and veterans policy aide. He went on to earn a law degree, clerked for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee where he worked on the DREAM Act, and was named a White House technology policy advisor during the tenure of then-President Barack Obama.

In Loudoun, he launched his own consulting firm, volunteered as a firefighter/EMT and was appointed to the Loudoun Health Council, and volunteers with the Loudoun Medical Reserve Corps. He said his family had taught him about community service and empowering those less fortunate.

He points to his legislation to fight Greenway tolls, including the first such bill successfully passed in years, along with small business relief during the pandemic, funding schools, passing gun safety laws, and pushing to reduce fossil fuel usage. And going ahead, he said he will work for lower healthcare costs, further cutting greenhouse gases, improving access to the ballot box and continuing to support Virginians as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reality is, we don’t know what’s going to happen next with COVID-19, and this pandemic, every time we think we’ve got it figured out, something new happens,” Subramanyam said. “So we don’t know if there’s going to be a new strain or a new outbreak. What we do know is that we’re prepared for anything, and the General Assembly under Democrats has consistently addressed the pandemic swiftly.”

Gregory Moulthrop (R)

gregmoulthrop.com

Greg Moulthrop argues that the values of Virginians and their elected leaders have drifted apart, and has accused the Democratic majority in Virginia government of botching the COVID-19 response.

Moulthrop casts himself as a candidate with a record of job creation, having launched a tech startup and sold it in 2018, then joining a Silicon Valley startup and opening an office in Virginia. He also also echoed some conservative media talking points such as accusations of Critical Race Theory in schools, even going so far as to call into question election results, accusing Democrats of rigging elections. He opposes mask mandates, supports school choice, and rails against allowing students to embrace a chosen gender identity.

His answers to the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce’s annual BizVotes questionnaire were notably combative, repeatedly berating the Chamber for “socialist” questions when asked about infrastructure spending, diversity and inclusion, evictions, and even his priorities for the next state budget, apparently mistaking the word “investments” to mean in the speculative sense. His response to the Chamber’s question about the state’s role in supporting access to housing for the workforce was briefest: “None.”