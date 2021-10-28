On the Ballot: Towns

Voters in three western Loudoun towns have local seats on their ballots this year.

Middleburg and Round Hill are electing mayors and town council members. Typically, these choices would be made in May, but the General Assembly earlier has mandated moving all municipal elections to the November ballot; previously that was a local option.

The ballots feature incumbents seeking re-election, with Round Hill looking to write-ins to fill one of the three available council seats.

In Purcellville, voters will select from among two candidates to fill an unexpired term of a council member who moved from town.

Middleburg

Although Middleburg held elections last year, a decision to keep its local voting on odd-numbered years—to coincide with state and local elections and avoid sharing the ballot during presidential elections—put the mayor’s and three council member seats back on the ballot early. The mayor serves a two-year term and seven council members serve staggard four-year terms. Vote at the Town Office, 10 W. Marshall St.

Mayor (vote for 1)

Trowbridge M. “Bridge” Littleton

Council (vote for up to 4)

Cindy C. Pearson

Peter A. Leonard-Morgan

C. Darlene Kirk

Morris “Bud” Jacobs

Purcellville

Purcellville is holding a special election to fill the unexpired term of Councilman Ted Greenly, who resigned May 31. The winning candidate will serve until Dec. 31, 2022, and the seat will be on the ballot next November. Vote at your assigned precinct, at either Emerick Elementary School or Mountain View Elementary School.

Town Council (Vote for 1)

Erin K. Rayner

Sean MacDonald

Round Hill

Although Round Hill held elections last year, a decision to hold its local voting on odd-numbered years put the mayor’s and three council member seats back on the ballot early. The mayor serves a two-year term and six council members serve staggard four-year terms. All candidates on the ballot are incumbents. One council seat is vacant. Vote at the Round Hill Support Center, 20 High St.

Mayor

Scott T. Ramsey

Town Council (vote for up to 3)

Paula G. James

Jesse P. Howe

Write-in