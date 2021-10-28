Sheriff’s Office Investigates Middle School ‘Touching’ Report

The Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it is investigating incidents that occurred at Harmony Middle School this week involving a male student touching schoolmates “inappropriately over their clothing.”

According to the report, the school resource office learned from school staff Wednesday afternoon that earlier that day a male student was inappropriately touched over his clothing by another male student in a hallway. Detectives determined there were additional male students who were inappropriately touched by the same juvenile. Those incidents had not been previously reported to school officials or law enforcement.

Investigators are conducting follow-up interviews with school officials, witnesses, and parents, according to the statement.