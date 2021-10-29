Candidates Meet at Loudoun NAACP Forum

A handful of candidates for the House of Delegates showed up to the NAACP’s annual Faith Has a Voice forum Thursday, Oct. 28 to take questions on education, police accountability, and racial equity.

Del. Wendy W. Gooditis (D-10), Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87), and Democratic candidate in the 33rd District Paul Siker took part in the forum. None of their Republican opponents—Nick Clemente, Greg Moulthrop or Del. Dave LaRock (R-33)—participated.

Meanwhile in the 32nd District, everybody on the ballot showed up to the forum—incumbent Del. David A. Reid (D-32), Republican challenger Scott Pio, and independent candidate Nick Allegro took part in a spirited exchange.

The online forum was moderated by Christian Yohannes, who also developed the questions to put to candidates.

On the controversy over Critical Race Theory, Democrats pointed out that is not being taught in public schools. However, they said, there is important work being done to teach students about the history and reality of racial disparity in America.

Reid pointed to the curriculum developed by the Loudoun Freedom Center, teaching children about African-American history.

“We actually provided funding from the state for them to be able to expand that. That’s what we need to be doing. We need to be teaching accurate and appropriate African American history so that we understand that African-American history is part of our history,” Reid said.

Allegro agreed.

“The only thing that I’d like to add is that it’s not just proper teaching of African-American history in our nation that needs to be taken a serious look at, but also many other minority races and how they helped develop this great nation that we live in,” Allegro said. “There’s a lot of stories that are not properly told or often go untold.”

“When we all look back at the year 2021 and maybe into 2022, we will identify that Critical Race Theory is nothing more than a contrived wedge issue designed to get people in a state of fear, that something bad is happening in schools,” Siker said. “Critical race theory is an academic construct. It was formulated it at the University of Virginia, among other places, in law schools to try and go back and actually assess what different economic factors have meant to different population segments.”

Pio maintained that Critical Race Theory is taught in schools, pointing to evidence on his website, which contains a number of the anecdotes that have been featured in campaigns criticizing the school system’s racial equity work.

“I certainly don’t mind teaching history, Black history, Asian history, white history, doesn’t matter. History can be taught and there’s a history class for it,” Pio said.

He also pointed to two bills, including HB 145, passed on 2020, related to equitable treatment of transgender students as required under Title IX and containing no language about race. The other, HB 1904, adopted in 2021, introduced a requirement for cultural competency training, including African American history, to obtain a teaching license. Neither deals in Critical Race Theory.

Subramanyam, who sits on the House’s education committee, pointed that out Loudoun’s dark past with racism in schools—being one of the last school districts in the country to integrate.

“Sometimes these things make people uncomfortable, and we have to talk about an uncomfortable past like segregation, which was rampant in Loudoun County in the past. … Even just a couple years ago a slave game was taught in one of our schools and that made the news,” Subramanyam said. “That’s how Loudoun County schools have made the news, even in recent history. So it’s time to change. And if all of that change that’s going to do good for our schools is going to be swept under this blanket called Critical Race Theory on an election year, then so be it.”

Candidates found many things to agree about on police accountability—in particular, that law enforcement should be paid more to attract higher quality job applicants.

“With that kind of thing comes a drop in quality, and trying to create quality from something that is less than takes training,” Allegro said. “It takes effort, and it takes time, and we don’t have the kind of systems in place necessary to train out the implicit bias that has existed for generations.”

“We need to be able to pay people well enough so that they can live and work in the communities where they represent,” Reid said. “I’ve said the same thing, not only about police, but also teachers.”

“I think what’s frustrating to a lot of people is the lack of accountability in a lot of cases,” Subramanyam said. “They see time and time again, that person of color is treated differently and treated harshly, and that the fox is going to hen house. The only accountability is their fellow police officers.”

Pio said he supports robust protections for police whistleblowers. And he proposed a new retroactive system.

“I want to provide a police officer scorecard,” Pio said. “At the DMV, everybody gets a point system based on your driving record—negative, positive. The more positive driving you do, you get more points; the more negative driving you do, the more points you get taken away. I wanted the same thing for police officers. If they get negative points on their scorecard, they get things taken away, positive, get added to. And if you hit a certain number, you’re automatically fired.”

Gooditis said the current General Assembly is attacking the concerns about police violence from both directions—both trying to prevent it, by banning no-knock warrants, and chokeholds and limiting traffic stops, also trying to encourage a better environment by raising salaries.

“They do a dangerous job, they all protect us, we need them, and we have to do what we can to help them do their jobs,” Gooditis said.

Yohannes also asked them how to tackle lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates in Black communities.

“It’s tough, because there’s a really dark history when it comes to vaccines and African American community in America, and there’s been many instances where the American community was right to be hesitant,” Subramanyam said, also pointing to the difficulty of combating misinformation about vaccine safety: “That one in a million scenario is the one that gets blasted on social media.”

“We’ve seen studies that show that when you get other people in your community to express interest in being vaccinated, the interest rate in the community overall rises,” Allegro said. “So in order to help get the under-vaccinated African-American community vaccinated, we need to have campaigns and outreach.”

“We have to lead by example, we have to show that people like [NAACP President] Pastor Michelle [Thomas] or me or others have gotten vaccinated, or you, Christian, and you’re okay,” Reid said. “We have to use that as an example to be able to encourage other people to get these, because it really is a lifesaving vaccine.”

“What we need to be doing is really relying upon centers of influence within the community—churches, community organizations, et cetera—to help really promote exactly how safe these vaccines are. And I think that’s really where government can partner with these kinds of organizations,” Siker said.

“There are efforts such as mobile vaccine units. There are efforts from community leaders as has been mentioned, and we have to continue to support these efforts,” Gooditis said.

Only Pio was skeptical of the effort to protect more people from a virus that has killed 300 people in Loudoun.

“You actually have to ask yourself if they want to be vaccinated,” Pio said.

Yohannes also quizzed participants on what they would do about distrust of government among Black people.

Again Subramanyam acknowledged there are historical reasons for that.

“There’s more work to be done, but I think a Democratic majority did more in the past couple years than had been done for a very long time. And so I’m optimistic that we’re on the right track to restoring that trust, but we have to earn it,” Subramanyam said.

“I think people need to understand that government is working for them. I think the other thing that’s also important, it’s about communication,” Reid said.

“I would say is if elected I intend to hold monthly community forums to try and further stimulate better communications between myself and people in my district,” Siker said.

“My bedrock principle is freedom, and I want equality for all people—you’re born, you’re raised, you have a good education and you go on to conquer a great job or a great career. There are some steps in that process—schools.” Pio said. “Politicians get to draw the lines around our school districts. Politicians, get to tell if you’re in Sterling Park, or if you’re in Ashburn, what school you get to go to. I don’t think politicians should be deciding, what education you get to have. I’d rather have you and your parents decide what education you get to have.” He

And with small businesses struggling to survive the pandemic, and many going out of business, Yohannes asked the candidates what they would do to help small, minority-owned businesses.

“I was a co-founder of the Virginia Minority Business Commission, that very purpose is because this is a time right now where we need to be really thinking closely about short term, long term, about how to help these businesses. We’ve got three or four legislative proposals that we are working together.”

“One of the things that we need to do is to offer more tax incentives to promote small businesses within our community, and not compensate large corporations coming in from out of state or out of local for busines,” Allegro said.

“There’s another aspect, which is education infrastructure for employees. Small businesses are having trouble hiring, so we need to do things about basic infrastructure like affordable housing—places for people to live where they work, so that there’s so that there is a workforce around. We need to educate a workforce so that these businesses can hire people who are going to do a good job for them,” Gooditis said.

Reid pointed to hundreds of millions of dollars poured into grants to businesses so far.

“Just making some slight changes in our procurement process, that would then allow for small, women-owned and minority businesses to actually get prime contracts from the state that would then give them the initial startup to be able to do bigger and better things later,” Reid added.

“I’d also like to see additional funding opportunities emerge for businesses operated by historically disadvantaged groups, particularly as relates to higher education opportunities, vocational training, specialized workforce development programs,” Siker said.

Pio said businesses are over-taxed, and warned against allowing unions in Virginia.

“Now, when they unionized Virginia, everything will go up and more businesses will close because they can’t actually afford to pay union workers. And those paychecks, for those union workers, that forced payment is going to add another layer of bureaucracy, another layer government in between our job and our take-home pay,” Pio said.

Early voting is ongoing through 5 p.m. Saturday. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.