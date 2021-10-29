Community Foundation Creates Racial Equity Fund

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has launched a new fund dedicated to racial equity grantmaking.

In its first round of grants, the Racial Equity Fund will be dedicated to emerging nonprofits in the area led by Black leaders. It has been seeded by gifts from the Community Foundation’s Endowment for the Community, the Siker Family Foundation, and the Don and Amy Owen Charitable Fund.

Community Foundation President and CEO Amy Owen announced the creation of the fund during the Community Foundation’s annual Philanthropy Summit on Oct. 14. She encouraged attendees to make a donation of any amount.

“The Community Foundation is committed to a healthy, thriving community through a shared humanity,” Owen said at the summit. “Your presence here today helps keep our eyes on the prize.”

More than 90 people attended the summit, which focused on buildingawareness and discussing proactive approaches on issues of racial equity, diversity, and inclusion in the areas of education, housing, and the workplace.

To make a donation to theRacial Equity Fundor learn more about the2021 Philanthropy Summit: REDI for Change, visitcommunityfoundationlf.org.