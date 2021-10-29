Letter: Clark Kidd, Potomac Falls

Editor: During the 1980 campaign between Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, Reagan posed the following question during the only presidential debate: “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” As Americans thought about this, they answered the question with a resounding “No!” and gave Reagan a decisive victory at the polls.

Residents of Loudoun County should be asking themselves a similar question as they head to the polls next week: “Are you better off today than you were one year ago?”

Consider what has happened to our great country in the past year.Our once proud military has been replaced with woke warriors who abandon citizens and friends in foreign lands while obsessing with racism and proper pronouns. Our senile president hides in the basement and avoids the press, only appearing on occasion to scold the public or tell some rambling pointless story.Our first affirmative action vice president has proven incapable of any task but cackling like a chicken at inappropriate times. The president’s “most diverse ever” cabinet seems unqualified to run a lemonade stand successfully, let alone run a government.Our CDC has lost all credibility as it has ignored the science and turned the pandemic into a never-ending political football. Thousands have lost employment rather than being forced to take a vaccine that they don’t want and probably don’t need. Many more have lost employment due to the Biden war on traditional energy – not to mention that heating costs will go up 50% this winter, and gas is close to $5 per gallon in some states. The Department of Justice has been weaponized to target “domestic terrorist” parents who dare to attend school board meetings, while ignoring riots in major cities and a homicide rate that has increased 30%. Biden wants to hire 86,000 new IRS agents, and allow them to snoop into any bank account. Congress wants to spend trillions more that we don’t have on pork-barrel projects, while wondering why inflation is eroding our buying power at double-digit rates.

And all of those problems are just at the federal level. Similar suffering for Virginians has occurred because of the progressive politicians in Richmond and Leesburg.They busied themselves with important items such as passing the irrelevant Equal Rights Amendment, legalizing marijuana, and forcing the energy companies to invest millions of dollars in dubious green energy projects (that will also raise energy costs for consumers). It is almost a daily occurrence to hear Loudoun County mentioned in the national news as more information comes out about our unhinged School Board, Board of Supervisors, and public school superintendent (who has already proven himself to be just as untrustworthy as his predecessor).

All of this mess cannot be fixed in one election, but we can get some relief at the state level.Before heading to the polls, please do some research on the challengers running in the election – especially Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares. All of them have been successful in many aspects of life (all outside of the political swamp) and have shown themselves to be persons of integrity. People like this are our only hope of truly making America great again.

Clark Kidd, Potomac Falls