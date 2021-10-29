Letter: Scott B. Cypher, Sterling

Editor: The so-called “Reproductive Health Equity Act” yet again being considered here in Virginia is not health, rather death to the unborn.

In my opinion, the only equitable part of it is for the greed of those known medicopharmaceutical and abortion industries who would profit by it—close relatives of the pharmaceutical and surgical lobbies licking their collective chops with their stockholders and respective board of directors.

This bill effectively facilitates taxpayer funding of abortion, impact reasonable health and safety regulations, decimate reasonable informed consent for mother and family, allow non-medical doctors from performing abortions in the first trimester, allow “on-demand abortions for any reason unlimited (covered under the Virginia health exchange), and even add an amendment to our Virginia constitution a “right to abortion.”

Why not value both mother and child and fund adoption or facilities like Birthright or Catholic Charities that recognize the dignity of all lives. This is not criminalizing the mother’s rights for abortion is a true crime and moral poverty.

Scott B. Cypher, Sterling