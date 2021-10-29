Sheriff’s Office Recommends Vigilance Amid Mall Attack Threat

With reports circling around Northern Virginia warning of a credible terrorist threat to malls or shopping centers this weekend, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local, state, and federal agencies, but says there is no information specific to Loudoun County.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Fairfax County Chief of Police Kevin Davis addressed information provided to area law enforcement agencies Thursday concerning potential public safety impacts to malls and shopping centers across the region. He said his department would increase the police presence throughout the county—on major thoroughfares and at transit hubs, shopping plazas, and shopping malls.

While acknowledging the alert, Sheriff’s Office said there isnothing specific to Loudoun County. “As we work to corroborate the information with our local, state, and federal partners in the National Capital Region, the LCSO will increase patrols this weekend in high visibility locations to include shopping centers, malls, and other commercial establishments,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency urged residents to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activity by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021 or dialing 911.