Loudoun Cares, Crawley Top Small Business Awards

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the community’s top businesses and entrepreneurial leaders during the 27th annual awards ceremony Friday night at the National Conference Center.

Loudoun Cares took top honors, named the Small Business of the Year and Nonprofit Organization of the year. Dawn Crawley, founder of House Cleaning Heroes, was named the Entrepreneur of the Year.

Loudoun Cares was founded in 2003 to help coordinate the response among the county’s nonprofits and faith-based organizations. It operates an information and referral ConnectLine to link residents in need with available services, and its Volunteer Center helps residents find the best places to put their energy to work to help others.

Executive Director Valerie Pisiera said that during the pandemic Loudoun Cares distributed $1.8 million in rent and utility assistance, helping families stay in their homes and keep the lights on, along with assistance for clothing, food, and jobs.

“That has really been an exciting adventure this year,” she said.

She urged member of the audience to get involved with Loudoun’s charitable community.

“Go out. Find your nonprofit. Find your passion. Do what you can; you don’t have to do it all. I guarantee you there are nonprofits out there that need amazing board members like you. They need you so go find them,” Pisiera said.

Dawn Crawley describes herself as a serial entrepreneur. She and her husband, Geoff, have started four businesses together. She credited supporters in the chamber for contributing to the success of House Cleaning Heroes, which she opened in 2017.

“It was many of you who gave me the courage to start again when I thought all was lost, when we lost our previous business. When women come together as mentors, friends, sisters, and mothers we can accomplish anything,” Crawley said. “It is our turn. We don’t fight any more for a seat at the table anymore. We build our own table.”

The People’s Choice Award, given to the finalist that received the most votes from the public, was presented to Lost Rhino Brewing Company.

Valerie Pisierra addresses the crowd after Loudoun Cares was named the 2021 Small Business of the Year. Loudoun Cares also won the Nonprofit Organization of the Year award. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Daniela Williams was presented with the 2021 Virtual Business of the Year award for Cucinamore, which provide in-home Italian meals and experiences. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Dawn Crawley, of House Cleaning Heroes, was named the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

WB20 was presented with the 2021 Health & Wellness Business of the Year award. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Dave Jones addresses the crowd after the Extraordinary Transitions real estate team was presented the 2021 Superior Service Business of the Year award. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Matt Hagerman and Stephanie Richards address the crowd after Lost Rhino Brewing Company was presented with 2021 People’s Choice award. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

The Marketing Management Group was presented with the 2021 Main Street Business of the Year award. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

From right, Matt Hagerman and Stephanie Richards pose with Bank of Charles Town President and CEO Alice Frazier after Lost Rhino Brewing Company was presented with 2021 Peoples Choice award. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Kate Schneider addresses the crowd after The Marketing Management Group was presented with the Main Street Business of the Year award. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Daphne Mustafa addresses the crowd after WB20 was presented with the 2021 Health & Wellness Business of the Year award. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Pamela and Dave Jones celebrate as their Extraordinary Transitions real estate team is awarded the 2021 Superior Service Business of the Year award. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

The category awards were:

Superior Service Business of the Year:Extraordinary Transitions – Long & Foster. Finalists were Dogtopia of Purcellville, Housecleaning Heroes LLC, and Stone Ridge Oral & Facial Surgery.

Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Loudoun Cares. Finalists wereINMED Partnerships for Children, JK Community Farm, and Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy.

Virtual Business of the Year:Cucinamore. Finalists were Cheers in a Box, Purpose WorX LLC, and Yield Bookkeeping Services.

Main Street Business of the Year:The Marketing Management Group. Finalists were AWL Creative at A Wedding Loft, Lost Rhino Brewing Company, and The Clay and Metal Loft.

Health & Wellness Business of the Year:WB20 Whole Body 20 EMS. Finalists were Dulles Life Smiles, Nutri Muscle Meals, and Physician Premiere Weight & Wellness Center.

Loudoun Destination Business of the Year:Magnolias at the Mill. Finalists were Escape Room LoCo, The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm, and The Zone.