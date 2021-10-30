Sundays Scrapped for Leesburg Sidewalk Dining

Downtown Leesburg’s popular outdoor dining program continues through Dec. 4, but will no longer result in a King Street closure on Sundays.

In a press release, Town Manager Kaj Dentler noted the original intent of the street closure program was to support the downtown dining establishments during the pandemic when they were not able to provide indoor dining at 100% capacity and when social distancing was required. Since indoor capacity has been restored and the Sunday closures draw a much smaller crowd, the street closure on Sundays is no longer needed, he said.

In July 2020, the town started the temporary program to help downtown restaurants that were impacted by the indoor dining restrictions set forth by Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to popular demand, the program will continue on Friday and Saturday evenings from 4 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 4. South King Street, from Market to Loudoun streets, will temporarily be closed to create an outdoor dining area for participating restaurants, weather permitting. The program will resume in March 2022 on Friday and Saturday evenings.