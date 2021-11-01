Campaigns Hit Final Hours: Election Day is Tomorrow

Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day, with the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and all 100 seats in the House of Delegates on the ballot, along with three county bond questions and offices in the towns of Middleburg, Round Hill and Purcellville.

Candidates for governor are making their last-minute appearances in Loudoun, with former governor and current Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe taking part in the Leesburg Halloween Parade on Sunday, and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin planning a rally at the county fairgrounds tonight.

In-person early voting wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 30, but absentee ballots may be dropped off at Office of Elections at 750 Miller Dr. SE in Leesburg until 7 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 2. They may also be mailed, and must be postmarked no later than Election Day. Voters who have requested and received an absentee ballot by mail, but changed their mind and want to vote in person, must bring the absentee ballot with them to the polling place.

Most voters will vote at their normal polling places, however there are changes for three precincts this year. Precinct 506, Brandon Park,will vote at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, 510 Principal Drummond Way SE, Leesburg. Precinct 118, Moorefield, will vote at Briar Woods High School, 22525 Belmont Ridge Road, Ashburn. And Precinct 819, Heritage Church,will vote at Broad Run High School, 21670 Ashburn Road, Ashburn.

Anyone who is not sure about where to vote can check their voter registration card or look up their polling place and related information online atvote.elections.virginia.gov. A list of polling places in Loudoun is available atloudoun.gov/polls.Curbside voting is available at all polling places for people with mobility issues.

Voters will be asked to show anacceptable form of identification, such as a Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license. Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID can sign an ID statement affirming their identity and they will be able to vote a regular ballot. And voters are required to wear face coverings inside polling placesas a COVID-19 safety precaution.

Sample ballots are online at loudoun.gov/novemberelection.

Check loudounnow.com and facebook.com/loudounnow for updates on the results Tuesday evening.