Leesburg Halloween Parade Spooks Downtown Again

The Leesburg Kiwanis Club’s 65th annual Leesburg Halloween Parade brought the tricks and treats back to King Street on Sunday, Oct. 31

The club has been involved in the parade since 1957, but last year made some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than a long line of floats rolling through downtown Leesburg amid costumed onlookers packed shoulder-to-shoulder, the club brought the parade to people’s homes, bringing the floats on a tour of Leesburg neighborhoods.

But this year the parade was back on King Street, as were the crowds. Floats included both usual favorites and, with elections for governor and House of Delegates on Tuesday, political parties and candidates for office.

Terry McAuliffe takes part in the Leesburg Kiwanis Club’s 65th annual Leesburg Halloween Parade Sunday, Oct. 31. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Supervisor Koran Saines (D-Sterling) takes part in the Leesburg Kiwanis Club’s 65th annual Leesburg Halloween Parade Sunday, Oct. 31. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Downtown Leesburg celebrates the Leesburg Kiwanis Club’s 65th annual Leesburg Halloween Parade Sunday, Oct. 31. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

