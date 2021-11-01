Letter: Susan Greer, Ashburn

Editor: I attended the Leesburg Halloween parade yesterday and was very disappointed by the political tone of the parade.

It was particularly disturbing to seeTerry McAuliffe marching in the parade and campaigning.

Therehas been too much mudslinging and negativity from both the Republican and Democratic sidesduring this entire election. Ithas been painful to watch on TV andread in the newsand I’ve just been waiting for it all to end.

The Halloween parade should bea lighthearted positive celebration,not a political forum.

Itwas very disappointing and a little bit scary. Opinionson both sides have been strong,and when some negative chanting began,I was so uncomfortable that Imoved away from the parade route.

Susan Greer, Ashburn