Robber Hits 2 Sterling 7-Eleven Stores

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robberies of two 7-Eleven stores in Sterling early this morning.

According to the report, deputies were called to the 7-Eleven on West Church Road around 4 a.m. Nov. 1 where a man entered the store and demanded cash. He removed cash from the registers before fleeing. As deputies responded to the store and established a perimeter, a second robbery was reported around 4:12 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on South Cottage Road. In that case, the man threatened the cashier before taking money from the registers.

The subject in both cases is described as a Hispanic male, between 5-feet, 8-inches to 6-feet, 6-inches tall, with dark facial hair. He was wearing a blue hoodedjacket, a dark shirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

