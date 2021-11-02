Loudoun Parks and Rec Wins State Award for Arts Center Event

The Virginia Recreation and Park Society at its annual conference last week in Harrisonburg recognized an event hosted in 2020 at the Franklin Park Performing and Visual Arts Center near Purcellville.

Loudoun Parks, Recreation and Community Service won an award for Best New Special Event in the largest population category, greater than 200,000. The event wasathree-part performance series of anti-racism programs titled, “You’re So Articulate.” The Arts Center created the three-part series—“One Nation,” “The Band-Aid” and “Caste Away”—in partnership with actor, spoken word poet and Emmy Award-winning producer Mike Ellison.

“I could not be prouder of Art Center staff who overcame pandemic related and other challenges to bring this timely, important event to the Loudoun community,” stated Parks and Rec Director Steve Torpy.

The event was designed to inform, challenge and create conversation about anti-racism, included a multimedia presentation, live performances and a panel discussion. Panelists from the Loudoun community, including the Purcellville mayor,a retired Black history teacher, a young Black business owner and members of the local Black Historical Society, shared their experiences and answered audience questions.