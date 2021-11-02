McAuliffe Wins in Loudoun; Youngkin Wins Race

On Tuesday night for the first time since 2009, Virginia voters showed strong shades of red. Republican candidate for governor, Glenn Youngkin, edged out former governor and Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe.

With relatively few votes still to be counted, major news outlets called the contest for Youngkin after midnight.

During a speech at his victory party in Chantilly, Youngkin called his election a defining moment, and reiterated his list of campaign promises, ranging from opening 20 charter schools, to adding 400,000 jobs in Virginia, to saving Virginians more than $1,000 each on taxes.

“My fellow Virginians, this is our moment. It’s our moment for parents, for grandparents, for aunts, for uncles, for neighbors to change the future of Virginia’s children’s lives, to change their Virginia journey,” Youngkin said. “It’s our time to turn that vision into a reality. It’s a vision where Virginia’s power, the power that has historically resided in the marbled halls of Richmond, is spread out, spread out to the kitchen tables that are held together with the bond of spirit, of liberty and freedom.”

His agenda will be tested in Richmond—while Republicans took control the governor’s mansion and the House of Delegates, Democrats retain control of the state Senate.

“Together, we can build a new day, a new day for Virginians where, yes, we soar and we never settle,” Youngkin said. “A new day where all Virginians, all of us, can deserve to look forward to grabbing, to aspiring, to dreaming and then achieving that great Virginia promise.”

The GOP’s other statewide candidates also celebrated victories.Winsome Sears was elected lieutenant governor with 51% of the vote and Jason Miyares defeated two-term Attorney General Mark Herring in the night’s tightest race, with just under 49,000 votes separating them.

McAuliffe, Herring and Democraticlieutenant governor candidateHala Ayalawon in Loudoun, but with significantly less voter support across the county than Democrat Joe Biden secured in last year’s presidential race and Ralph Northam got four years ago.

For example, in the Algonkian precinct, McAuliffe got 482 votes and Youngkin 406. Four years ago, Democrat Ralph Northam won that precinct by nearly 150 votes. In the Farmwell Station precinct in the Broad Run District, McAuliffe got 830 votes to Youngkin’s 596. That 58% total compares to Northam’s 66% margin in 2017.

In 2017, Northam won Loudoun by 20 percentage points. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race by 25% points over Donald Trump in Loudoun. Four years earlier Hillary Clinton outpaced Trump by 17%.

Seven of the past 10 governor’s races have been decided with the winner getting only 55% or less of the total vote. Youngkin’s 51% margin wasn’t the smallest during that period; that distinction goes to McAuliffe, who won in 2013 with only 48% of the vote in a three-way race.

In addition to the statewide offices, Republicans on Tuesday flipped the House of Delegates, picking up at least six seats—enough to end Democrats’ 55-45 majority in the lower chamber.

But while statewide Republicans posted big gains, Loudoun—the epicenter of some of the most hotly contested fights of the election—held off the red wave. One target for Republicans was the 10thDistrict, but Del. Wendy Gooditis (D-10) appears to have held onto her seat—just barely. With all votes counted except for absentee ballots that have not yet arrived, Gooditis led her challenger Nick Clemente 20,878 to 20,542, a difference of just 336 votes.

If that holds, none of Loudoun’s House of Delegates seats will change parties. Democratic incumbents Gooditis, David Reid, Kathleen Murphy, Karrie Delaney and Suhas Subramanyam bested their challengers. Democratic newcomer Irene Shin in the 86th District, who beat out incumbent Ibrahim Samirah in the summer’sDemocratic primary, beat Republican Julie Perry. Republican incumbent David LaRock, one of the few remaining House Republicans in Northern Virginia, held off a challenge from Democrat Paul Siker.

As of Tuesday night, the only votes outstanding in Loudoun were mailed absentee ballots that have until noon Friday to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

Schools Battle Echoes Across State

Loudoun became the frontline in the battle for Virginia. And ironically, while Democrats did not lose any seats in Loudoun, the controversies in Loudoun County School Board meetings may have helped Republicans make gains across the state.

The Youngkin campaign’s message changed over time, beginning with talking about business and the economy. By the end of the campaign, Youngkin had capped his run with a Monday night rally at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds hammering education issues. Parents in attendance said Youngkin’s proposed education policies were a large deciding factor for their vote. For many parents, a vote for Youngkin represents a repudiation of the embattled county School Board, on which four members are facing a removal effort.

“I believe parents should have a choice in what happens to their kids in schools,” said one father. “Parents’ voices aren’t being heard.”

Loudoun was ground zero for battles both on protecting rights of transgender students, and on teaching about race and racism.

“We swept all the delegate seats in eastern Loudoun County, and kept Wendy Gooditis’s seat, so that shows me that it’s an issue that stuck and resonated in a way that turned out the Republican base moreso than I think flipping a lot of voters to Republican,” said Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87).

“Republicans tried several issues, and in the past several years they tried other issues, like safety and gang violence, and it’s never stuck,” Subramanyam said. “This time it stuck, and I think the reason was there wasn’t a swift and concise response to demonstrate what wash actually happening, and we didn’t have Donald Trump in the White House as a crutch to fall back on either.”

Gooditis said she didn’t see the same kinds of headlines about school boards elsewhere in the state, although school boards across the state were adopting similar policies and curriculum. She doubted the Loudoun education battles were decisive elsewhere in the state.

“I have to think that they thought they were going to take Loudoun County down with that. They failed,” Gooditis said. “But I don’t think that’s what happened in the rest of the state.”

LaRock said the result represented a huge turnaround for the commonwealth.

“A state that voted heavily for Biden not too long ago has elected a family-oriented governor. Loudoun County I think played a huge role,” he said.

And he pointed to the pandemic school closures as the root of the shift, crediting a “movement of parents who want to have a say in their kids’ education and were not satisfied to have their kids spend way too much time at home.”

He said while students were home for virtual learning, parents got a better look at some of the objectionable things their kids were being taught.

“These things combined with a desire to see our state move in a positive direction has obviously caused them to gravitate towards Glenn Youngkin,” LaRock said. “I’m excited to work with my first Republican governor ever.”

The 10th Congressional District GOP held its election night party behind closed doors at Trump National Golf Club. While volunteers and several candidates are awaited election results inside, reporters were turned away. Meanwhile Loudoun Democrats gathered at Döner Bistro in Leesburg.

“I thought better of Virginia, and even the district that I represent,” Gooditis said in an emotional speech during the election night party as results rolled in. “I thought that people could tell the difference between sincerity and power-grabbing lies. … I thought people knew the difference between someone who has helped them and wants to help them and someone who—and people who want to be important, want to tear down and are willing to lie about anything.”

Both Gooditis and Subramanyam are headed back to a Richmond that has changed from the single-party control of the past two years.

“I’m going to use my mic a lot more than I have in the past in the House,” Gooditis said. “… If you come after the rights and the justice that we have created for Virginians who have been unheard, I’m going to be using my microphone.”

“I’m not going to change anything I was planning on doing. The only difference is, the bills that I was going to introduce on behalf of Loudoun and to help Loudoun families are much more likely to be killed in a Republican General Assembly because of my party affiliation,” Subramanyam said. “That’s how they operated in the past, and that’s how I expect the Republican General Assembly to operate the future.”

Randall to Dems: ‘Chin Up, Shoulders Back’

With Loudoun Democrats watching disappointing returns and the Republican ticket leading statewide, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said she has been here before.

“I lost two elections before I ever won,” Randall told gathered Democrats Tuesday night. “I lost in 2003 and 2007. Losing is not fun, and we’re having a hard time tonight.”

And while she said the results are still up in the air, she told Democrats: “Chin up, shoulders back.”

She pointed to victories by most of the county’s Democratic house candidates.

“We’re not going to win every election, guys, this is America. This is how it goes. It’s wins here and there. But we did our job, Loudoun County,” Randall said. “We can’t control the economy. We can only take care of our county.”

Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) address Loudoun County Democrats at an election night party Tuesday, Nov. 2. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio speaks to Democrats at their election night party Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Döner Bistro in Leesburg.