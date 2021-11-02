Segregation Reconciliation Work Could Fall to Douglass School Committee

The proposal for a committee to establish and reconcile the impact of Loudoun’s history of racially segregated schools could land on the desk of one that already exists, the Douglass High School Commemorative Committee.

The committee was established earlier this year to come up with ideas for historic displays at Douglass High School, which is under renovation, and was the high school for Loudoun’s Black students form 1941 until Loudoun schools finally integrated in 1968. The committee includes members from groups including the Loudoun NAACP, the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library; the Edwin Washington Project, the Loudoun County Heritage Commission, and the Loudoun Douglass Alumni Association, among others. And that could mean the committee is well suited to the task proposed by Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) “to study the harm caused by Loudoun County’s discrimination of Black students and seek out ways to rectify disparities.”

Part of that work, suggested by County Chair Phyllis J. Randall, (D-At Large) is specific to the Douglass School, where the Black community came together to buy the land. The local School Board refused to build on land its didn’t own, forcing the parents to sell property they’d bought for $4,000, to the school district for $1 in 1940. The money they’d paid for the land is equivalent to almost $78,000 today. The 10 acres the school stands on today, near the intersection of Plaza Street and Market Street near downtown Leesburg, could easily fetch a much higher price if put on the market.

During a meeting of the Joint School Board-Board of Supervisors committee on Monday night, Loudoun County Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis suggested the existing committee may be willing to take on that additional work.

“That committee, as I said, has been working really, really hard, and I don’t know how the board would like to ask them to continue that, but I think at least they would be open to the conversation,” Lewis said.

Joint committee members directed school staff members to convey that request to the commemorative committee at its next meeting.

“That opportunity is there, and I think the alignment is very good, it really is. It sounds like the organization we have today has elements of all three organizations that we believe would be primary sources to enable us to move forward with that research,” said School Board Member Jeff Morse (Dulles), referring to the inclusion of the Loudoun NAACP, the Douglass Alumni Association, and the Edwin Washington Project.

The only concern was whether it would be too much additional workload for the committee, which was established on an ad-hoc basis.

“I’m a little bit concerned because that committee sounds very narrow, and their work is very important, and so I don’t know that I personally would want to have them have to have another very large task,” Briskman said.

Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) also worried that the group at the center of that issue—the Douglass Alumni—is now elderly, and may not be around for a broadly-worded, protracted process.

“I think the larger the scope of this effort, the longer it will take and the less likely that the alumni of the Douglass High School still living in the county—may not still be here to see the results of this,” Umstattd said. “My preference, if the committee agrees to take on an extra task, would be the make it a more limited task to try to see what they would recommend to right the wrong that was done back in the late ‘30s, early ‘40s.”

The Douglass High School Commemorative Committee is next scheduled to meet on Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at Frederick Douglass Elementary School.