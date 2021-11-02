Turnout Expected to Exceed 2017 and 2019 Totals

More than halfway through Election Day 2021, the Loudoun County Office of Elections announced that more than 92,700 voters had cast ballots either in-person or through early voting, about 33% of those registered.

In the 2017 state office elections, about 118,000 Loudoun voters cast ballots. In 2019’s General Assembly elections, 116,000 votes were cast in the county.

Last night, Republican hopeful Glenn Youngkin made his final push of the campaign at a rally at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds, while former Gov. Terry McAuliffe closed out his campaign at an event in Fairfax.

Down-ballot races include those for Lt. Governor, as Hala Ayala (D) faces off against Winsome Sears (R ), while Attorney General Mark Herring hopes to defend his seat against Jason Miyares (R ). Voters will also decide who serve in the 100 seats in the House of Delegate. A list of those races is available here. Polls close at 7 p.m.

To find your precinct, go to elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/polling-place-lookup/.