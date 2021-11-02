Youngkin Makes Education His Final Pitch to Loudoun Voters
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin made one final appeal to the voters of Loudoun County on the eve of the election Monday, honing in on education.
“The values that we hold dear, the values that underpin this country are still alive and well and we can put them into action tomorrow,” Youngkin said to the crowd at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds. “If Attorney General Mark Herring won’t investigate the Loudoun County School Board, Jason Miyares will,” he said of the Republican attorney general candidate.
Roughly two thousand attended the rally and many had signs that read “Parents for Youngkin.”
Youngkin has vowed to prioritize school choice for Virginians and to ban Critical Race Theory from classrooms. Critical Race Theory is not taught in classrooms, but the phrase has been used as rallying cry against the school district’s efforts to teach about racism and racial disparities in America.
Parents in attendance said Youngkin’s proposed education policies are a large deciding factor for their vote. For many parents, a vote for Youngkin represents a repudiation of the embattled county School Board, on which four members are facing a removal effort.
“I believe parents should have a choice in what happens to their kids in schools,” said one father. “Parents’ voices aren’t being heard.”
Youngkin also campaigned on eliminating the sales tax on groceries, providing more tax deductions for families, and keeping businesses open through the pandemic. He again referenced his opposition to a vaccine mandate.
“I’m worried about the future of this commonwealth. I’m worried about the future of our children. I’m worried about taxes being too high. I’m worried the communities aren’t safe. I’m worried the job market is stalled out. I’m worried you’re going to get fired for not taking a vaccine and not be able to collect unemployment,” Youngkin said.
Sheriff Mike Chapman, who is one of more than 50 sheriffs who endorsed Youngkin, addressed the crowd.
“You’re got prosecutors, you’ve got the parole board, you’ve got the General Assembly out there, that treat victims like criminals, and criminals like victims,” Chapman said. “I said, Glenn, you’ve gotta support us, you’ve gotta make sure you fund us, and we’ve got to be out there making sure that we can do our job to keep everybody out here safe.”
Cornerstone Chapel pastor Gary Hamrick led the crowd in prayer ahead of Youngkin’s address.
One thought on “Youngkin Makes Education His Final Pitch to Loudoun Voters”
Sales tax is justified by the need to provide public schools yet Richmond legislators take hundreds of millions Loudoun should get back from sales tax proceeds every year. Local property taxes are justified to support local communities one item being the provisioning of education which can be private or public depending on the citizens ability to support it. There is no question public education is necessary as many could not afford what it costs to educate their child or in some cases care for a very challenged child which the public school system does, however, when the school system stops focusing on education and starts playing partisan sociological experimentation it is time to change the formula to wake them up. I hope Glenn can at least get some proportion of property tax to be allocated for private school use not to weaken the public system but to wake it up to the mission it is authorized to fulfill. Parents should have direct input to staff performance reviews as well! PLEASE VOTE TOODAY!!!!!!