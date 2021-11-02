Youngkin Makes Education His Final Pitch to Loudoun Voters

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin made one final appeal to the voters of Loudoun County on the eve of the election Monday, honing in on education.

“The values that we hold dear, the values that underpin this country are still alive and well and we can put them into action tomorrow,” Youngkin said to the crowd at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds. “If Attorney General Mark Herring won’t investigate the Loudoun County School Board, Jason Miyares will,” he said of the Republican attorney general candidate.

Roughly two thousand attended the rally and many had signs that read “Parents for Youngkin.”

Youngkin has vowed to prioritize school choice for Virginians and to ban Critical Race Theory from classrooms. Critical Race Theory is not taught in classrooms, but the phrase has been used as rallying cry against the school district’s efforts to teach about racism and racial disparities in America.

Parents in attendance said Youngkin’s proposed education policies are a large deciding factor for their vote. For many parents, a vote for Youngkin represents a repudiation of the embattled county School Board, on which four members are facing a removal effort.

“I believe parents should have a choice in what happens to their kids in schools,” said one father. “Parents’ voices aren’t being heard.”

Youngkin also campaigned on eliminating the sales tax on groceries, providing more tax deductions for families, and keeping businesses open through the pandemic. He again referenced his opposition to a vaccine mandate.

“I’m worried about the future of this commonwealth. I’m worried about the future of our children. I’m worried about taxes being too high. I’m worried the communities aren’t safe. I’m worried the job market is stalled out. I’m worried you’re going to get fired for not taking a vaccine and not be able to collect unemployment,” Youngkin said.

Sheriff Mike Chapman, who is one of more than 50 sheriffs who endorsed Youngkin, addressed the crowd.

“You’re got prosecutors, you’ve got the parole board, you’ve got the General Assembly out there, that treat victims like criminals, and criminals like victims,” Chapman said. “I said, Glenn, you’ve gotta support us, you’ve gotta make sure you fund us, and we’ve got to be out there making sure that we can do our job to keep everybody out here safe.”

Cornerstone Chapel pastor Gary Hamrick led the crowd in prayer ahead of Youngkin’s address.