Heather Ann Simmons, 1970-2021

Heather Ann (Mallory) Simmons, 51, of Leesburg, VA passed away on October 26, 2021.

An open memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on November 1, 2021 at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Ashburn, Virginia with a future internment at Arlington National Cemetery.

Heather was born March 9, 1970 in Titusville, PA to David and Joyce (Turk) Mallory of Leesburg, VA.

Heather graduated from Ramstein High School (Ramstein Germany) in 1988. She attended College at the Pennsylvania State University. She graduated from Penn State in 1992 with a Business Management Degree. Heather was a new but proud member of the Booz Allen consulting firm. Before that she was a Senior Pricing Analyst for British Telecom. From 2018 to 2020 she and her husband lived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where they both worked for the U.S. Embassy. Heather served on the staff of the US Ambassador to Yemen.

Heather was an avid runner, swimmer, skier and loved to read. In high school she was a member of a 400-meter backstroke relay team that set a Defense League record in the Olympic Pool in Munich, Germany. Heather was an active champion for women’s rights and volunteered at a local women’s shelter. She loved to spend time with her two and four-legged family. Her beloved dogs, Gabi and Gus, were never far from her side.

The lights of her life were her husband and two boys. She cherished family gatherings with her immediate and extended families. Often, she was the one most responsible for getting everyone together. Heather and Jeremy were active members of the River Creek Community in Leesburg. Heather is survived by her husband Jeremy, sons Colton Egan, age 24, of Nashville, TN where he works for NTT and Carson Egan, age 21, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University; her parents Dave and Joyce Mallory; brother Aaron and his significant other, Amy Kollar and her children Tyler and Bella; and brother Ryan and his spouse, Jacqueline, nephew Griffin, and cherished niece Madeline.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Loudoun Abused Women Shelter (LAWS).