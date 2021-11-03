Loudoun History Award Winners Announced

Two recipients have been recognized for their contributions to preserving the county’s past as part of Thomas Balch Library’s annual Loudoun History Awards program.

The award honorees are selected in recognition of their efforts to preserve Loudoun’s past through a collection of county documents and memorabilia, preservation of historic landmarks, visual arts, writing, and long-time commitment to local history organizations.

Michael R. Napper was honored for his contributions to the preservation and documentation of the history of Loudoun’s Black communities.



The Family and Friends of the Mount Sinai Cemetery—Claudette Bard, Ron Campbell, Edward W. Spannaus, and Howard Gilbert Timbers, Jr.—was selected for its contributions to the conservation and documentation of the Black cemetery in Lovettsville.



In addition, The Black History Committee of Friends of the Thomas Balch Library has been given special recognition for its commemorative efforts in connection with Frederick Douglass Elementary School.



Because of COVID-19 precautions, this year’s honorees will be recognized during next year’s Loudoun History Awards ceremony in November 2022.