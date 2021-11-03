The Jameson Reaches 95% Apartment Lease Rate

The Jameson at Kincora, a 333-unit apartment community, is over 95% leased—three months ahead of schedule.

“Our residents’ satisfaction is a top priority for us at the Jameson,” Property Manager Galina Shirshova said. “We provide a variety of monthly community events including fitness bootcamps, brunches and breakfast on the go, and plenty of happy hours so residents can converse with staff and meet their neighbors. We strive to make the Jameson truly feel like home for all our residents”.

The Jameson has one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available, ranging between $1,600 and $2,700 per month, and up to 1,448 square feet.Learn more at thejameson.com.