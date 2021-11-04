Freedom High School Counselor Charged with Taking Indecent Liberties with Student

The Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loudoun County Public Schools counselor with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

The agency alleges Ann M. Barrett, 42, of Ashburn, had an inappropriate relationship with a student between 2013 and 2015 when the victim was a student at Freedom High School where Barrett served as a school counselor.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was made aware of the allegations in May 2021 after officials with Loudoun County Public School learned of the inappropriate relationship. The sheriff’s office obtained the charge this week.

Barrett turned herself in to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday afternoon, and was released on a $10,000 secured bond.