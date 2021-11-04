Hypothermia Shelter Opens Nov. 15

The county government’s Hypothermia Shelter will open Nov. 15 for single adults aged 18 and up who are experiencing homelessness.

The shelter, which provides a warm indoor sleeping environment, meals and shower facilities, will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night through March 31. The shelter also provides information on community resources, such as food, medical care and employment.

The shelter is located at the Loudoun Homeless Services Center, 19520 Meadowview Ct. south of Leesburg. A photo ID will be required for admittance to the shelter.Personal bags and belongings must be limited. All bags will be searched and stored in a locked room during the night.

Free bus rides to the shelter will be provided every day from two locations. One is the Loudoun County Transit Bus Route 82 bus stop across the street from the William Watters House at 22365 Enterprise Street in Sterling. The bus arrives at 5:30 p.m. and departs at 5:45 p.m.The other is the Loudoun County Transit Bus Route 57 bus stop near the right rear side of the Shenandoah building at 102 Heritage Way NE in Leesburg. The bus arrives at 6:30 p.m. and departs at 6:45 p.m.

The shelter is operated in partnership with the Loudoun County Continuum of Care, a coalition of public, nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

More information about services available to people experiencing homelessness in Loudoun County is online at loudoun.gov/CoC or by calling 703-777-0420.